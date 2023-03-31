music fest roots.JPG

The Town of Fountain Hills invites the public to Music Fest 2023 this Saturday, April 1, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Three nationally touring bands will perform outdoors in Fountain Park including The Black Hole, We Are Hologram and Los Straitjackets.

The schedule for the bands to appear is: The Black Hole, 5-6 p.m.; We are Hologram, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; and Los Straightjackets, 8-9:30 p.m.