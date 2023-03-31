The Town of Fountain Hills invites the public to Music Fest 2023 this Saturday, April 1, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Three nationally touring bands will perform outdoors in Fountain Park including The Black Hole, We Are Hologram and Los Straitjackets.
The schedule for the bands to appear is: The Black Hole, 5-6 p.m.; We are Hologram, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; and Los Straightjackets, 8-9:30 p.m.
From tried-and-true blues to classic rock, this music festival has something for everyone. Bring a blanket, chairs, family and friends, and spend the day enjoying the scenery and energy of the Town of Fountain Hills.
This year’s Music Fest will also feature food truck dining options. The festival will feature a beer garden by Bone Haus Brewing and a wine garden by Grapeables Wine Bar.