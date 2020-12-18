The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has launched an online web shop.
The shop features a few carefully curated items from the Museum Gift Shop. More items will be added as they become available.
Orders may be placed and paid for online. Once the order is complete, a museum staff person will contact the shopper to arrange for item pickup.
Organizers say the new items are perfect for holiday giving. Among the items are small statues handcrafted by John Whatson of the Tucson-based Metal Gardner studio. Metal ornaments representing animals native to the Sonoran Desert, as well as books by local author, the late Robert Mason, also are featured.
Proceeds from the gift shop sales support the ongoing operations of the museum. Visit rotmuseum.org to shop. Check back often to discover newly-added items.
The museum currently is closed but phones messages may be left at 480-837-2612. Executive Director Cherie Koss also is available by email at director@rotmuseum.org.