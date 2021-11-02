The RiverBank Shop at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum is now open.
Visitors are invited to explore this unique shopping experience. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shop is a new retail destination in Fountain Hills. Designed by museum retail expert, Sarah Radovic of Museum Pros, items have been carefully curated from southwest artists.
To maintain its status as a 501(c)3 charitable organization, inventory in the RiverBank Shop must support and relate to the exhibits.
Children will find stories about bats and stuffed bat toys which tie into the new bat exhibit. Accounts of famous Lower Verde River area residents like Carlos Montezuma and Annie White are told through some of the many books found in the shop and support the exhibits panels describing the life of these individuals.
Shoppers also will find treasures ranging from wonderfully illustrated children’s books to intricately handcrafted felted fiber wall art. Smaller items ready to pack and send to distant relatives include brightly colored cactus pot holders and small felted purses. Those visitors looking for a meaningful souvenir will find a range of copper and silver jewelry in unique designs.
Inventory is constantly changing so visit often. Check out the River of Time website at rotmuseum.org or like the “River of Time Museum Facebook page” to learn more.