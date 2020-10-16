The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum might still be closed, but there is plenty going on inside those walls.
Staff and volunteers are busy renovating many of the galleries. The first to be completed is the “Orientation Room,” where visitors experience life along the Lower Verde River through time. Completion of the exhibit was made possible through grants from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation 202 funding and AZ Humanities.
Opening dates for the museum have not been announced, but the work being done now promises a new look when visitors return.