The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has announced an award of $25,000 from the Maricopa County Small Business Resilience Program.
This grant program is through a partnership between Local First Arizona and the Arizona Community Foundation providing small businesses with stability grants of up to $25,000. Small businesses and nonprofits applying for the funds have to demonstrate revenue declines or unanticipated operating cost deficits resulting in financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A portion of Maricopa County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding has been allocated to aid small businesses and nonprofits financially affected by the pandemic through this program.
Founded in 2009, Local First Arizona is a nonprofit organization committed to the community and economic development throughout Arizona. Its work connects people, locally-owned businesses and communities for meaningful actions that build a diverse, inclusive, and prosperous Arizona economy.
In the tradition of community foundations across the country, the Arizona Community Foundation and its statewide affiliates harness the collective generosity of thousands of Arizonans awarding millions of dollars in grants and scholarships every year.
River of Time Executive Director Cherie Koss said the grant will support operating expenses for 2022, allowing the museum to continue moving toward the goal of continuing to be a treasured local attraction while growing to become a visitor destination in the greater Phoenix area.
“With our recent renovations and increased programming, we feel that we are now poised to bring visitors from outside our boundaries into Fountain Hills,” Koss said. “We are grateful to Local First AZ and the AZ Community Foundation for supporting our efforts.”
The River of Time is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.