Cruisin’ 1.jpg

Picture yourself in an open-cockpit Stearman biplane soaking up the Sonoran Desert vistas and mountains.

The scene will be a reality for the lucky raffle winner of the Commemorative Air Force’s donation for a flight on its Stearman N2S-3, out of Mesa’s Falcon Field. The plane, known simply as a Stearman, is the basic military trainer for the United States Army Air Corps and the U.S. Navy during World War II.