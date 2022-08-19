Picture yourself in an open-cockpit Stearman biplane soaking up the Sonoran Desert vistas and mountains.
The scene will be a reality for the lucky raffle winner of the Commemorative Air Force’s donation for a flight on its Stearman N2S-3, out of Mesa’s Falcon Field. The plane, known simply as a Stearman, is the basic military trainer for the United States Army Air Corps and the U.S. Navy during World War II.
The Army referred to it as a “PT,” while the Navy called it an “N2S.” Canadians referred to it as a “Kaydet.” More than 10,000 were built by the end of 1945 by Boeing.
The prize is one of the features at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center’s “Cruisin’ down the River” party set for Saturday, Aug. 27. The plane ride is a featured raffle item.
Tickets for the upcoming party are still available. Buy tickets online at riveroftime.center or at the River of Time, 12901 N. La Montana Dr. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The $75 ticket includes a drink ticket, the chef-driven menu, music and dancing.
Sponsors for “Cruisin’ down the River” are Carl and Eunice Feinberg and Accurate Tax and Accounting Services.
“Cruisin’” starts at 6 p.m. with cocktails, mingling and games, followed by a chef-inspired dinner, music and dancing. The Josh West Trio, which entertained at the center’s 4xB event last spring, will provide music. Along with the Stearman plane ride, special raffle items also will be featured. Raffle tickets are $25 for one, $50 for three and $100 for seven.
The party starts at 6 p.m. with drinks, appetizers and a get-acquainted game of trivia. In addition to the signature “Verde River” cocktail, wine, beer, soda and water will be available for sale.
After guests have had a chance to mingle and enjoy special hors d'oeuvres prepared by United Catering Chef Robert Defibaugh, a river-themed ballroom will open and festivities will get underway.
Celebrity chefs will be on hand to serve specialty dishes and share interesting tidbits about what they have created. Salads, pasta and a savory crepe station from Chef Jeff Kraus are featured.
Kraus competed on the Food Network cooking show “Chopped,” and the first season of “Vegas Chef Prizefight,” where he ended as the runner-up in the finale with the winner and head chef Lamar Moore of Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas.
A slider station with prime rib and Jidori chicken thighs top the main course. Partiers will want to save room for creating their own ice cream sundaes, or savoring refreshing root beer floats.
Adam Allison was Arizona’s second winner on the Food Network show “Chopped.” He has successfully run food trucks, and he now owns Handlebar Diner in Mesa, along with a new coffee shop, “Secret Handshake.” His creative abilities promise to add to the culinary offerings at “Cruisin’ down the River.”
The Josh West Trio, featuring Josh West, who performed on Season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform summer music hits through the decades. This diverse and talented musician has a range and genres with something for everyone’s musical taste.
In addition to his vocals, Josh plays bass guitar, keyboard, harmonica and melodica for the trio. The trio is rounded out by Glen West on guitar and drummer Tim Hoag. The Trio performed for the River of Time 4XB fundraiser in March and was met with great enthusiasm and requests to return for the summer event.
“This will be the summer event to remember,” River of Time Executive Director Cherie Koss said. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone and celebrate the season.
“As one of biggest fundraisers of the year, we hope people will come out to support our mission and operations and get behind all the programs we have planned in the coming months.”
Garden party casual/resort wear is the suggested fashion. Visit the website at riveroftime.center for more information.