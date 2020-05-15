The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum has launched a virtual visit via its website.
By going to rotmuseum.org/virtual-tour/, participants can “visit” seven of the museum’s main exhibits and learn a bit about the great Lower Verde River Valley region.
Families looking for activities to entertain the kids, and adults who are kids at heart also can visit rotmuseum.org/create for a range of activities related to some of the museum’s themes. Kids can explore bats, butterflies and desert minerals while creating colorful pages and solving puzzles.
If you fancy yourself an expert on all things Arizona, test your skills rotmuseum.org/learn. Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss invites participants to share their results.
“We’re all anxious to see how many state experts we have here in Fountain Hills,” Koss said.
She said staff has continued to be busy behind the scenes creating new opportunities for guests and members to connect with the museum.
Emily Glenn, staff volunteer and operations coordinator, curated the materials for the new web activities. Pages were designed by web designer Ginnie Rowe of DGR Communications.
“Be sure to come visit virtually,” Koss said. “We look forward to seeing everyone in person very soon.”
Museum staff continues to monitor phone messages. Questions are welcome by calling 480-837-2612 or e-mailing Koss, director@rotmuseum.org.