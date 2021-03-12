Resident Mary Endorf is the new volunteer coordinator for the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
Endorf replaces Emily Glenn, who is pursuing her graduate degree in museum studies from the University of Edenborough, Scotland.
Endorf is coordinating the entire volunteer program, including the museum docents and event and sales volunteers. She began her job by surveying the almost 90 volunteers for their feedback and to solicit their ideas and determine their talents and skills. She also has recruited and scheduled the numerous volunteers who made the operations of the Holiday Mart 2020 event a success.
She will focus now on docent training and continuing education.
Endorf and her husband, Lynn, have owned their home in Fountain Hills since 1984.
“We have always enjoyed the River of Time Museum,” Endorf said. “I believe volunteers are the heart of the museum, and I am dedicated to helping them have the most successful experience possible.”
In addition to her new duties at the River of Time, Endorf, a retired educator, also is a volunteer guide at the Heard Museum, where she is past president of the volunteer guide program, and a guest guide at the Desert Botanical Garden.
Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss said she is pleased with having Endorf in her new role.
“Having Mary step forward to take over our volunteer program couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We are not in a financial position to replace a staff position at this time, but we are anxious to grow our volunteer program.
“The renovations are providing increased opportunities for volunteers to become actively involved.”
Although much of the work is being done behind the scenes until the museum reopens, Endorf welcomes new volunteers.
Training is ongoing and there are always research, writing and small project opportunities available. Those interested in learning more about volunteering at the museum may contact Endorf at maryendorf@comcast.net.
The museum remains closed, but the museum’s website, rotmuseum.org provides a virtual tour as well as some exhibit-related activities.
Phone messages and questions are welcome at 480-837-2612, or email director@rotmuseum.org.