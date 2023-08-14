Museum entrance.jpg

The River of Time Museum and Exploration Center will host various artists from the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation (FMYN) during a special one-day art fair that will be free to the public.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, and run through noon. Artists will be on hand to describe their medium and methods and select pieces of art will be available for sale. Visitors are also invited to tour the museum.