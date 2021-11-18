The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time annual “funraiser” Holiday Mart has returned to its original location in the Museum/Library lobby and on the patio.
The sale is in full swing Monday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 11, unless items sell out.
Gently used holiday décor, wreathes and a variety of Christmas trees have been restored and displayed for purchase.
The newly renovated Riverbanks Gift Shop will be dressed for the holidays beginning Nov. 29 with a selection of southwest art and décor. A range of children’s books and plush animals are featured.
Jewelry by local artists in a range of prices is available.
Members will receive a 10 percent discount on all items in the shop except consignment items.
All COVID-19 protocols will be in place including mask requirements.
The museum is open during Holiday Mart hours. Shoppers are encouraged to visit the newly renovated museum and finish holiday shopping in one stop.