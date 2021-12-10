The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time membership held its annual meeting Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Outgoing board members were lauded, while incoming new ones were voted on and accepted. Those going out are Debbie Skehen, Gerald Bisceglia, Pat Isaacson, Bob Wilson. Jean Linzer and Gerry Colbert.
New members are Annette Mary, Albert Nelson and Bill Myhr. Myhr, who retired as education director at Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, left his position as ex-officio member and was appointed to serve as a regular board member for three years. Mary and Nelson also will serve for three years.
Board President Sharon Brodhun welcomed the group, expressing the “joy of being open” The museum was closed for nearly 18 months due to the global pandemic and recently reopened to the public.
Brodhun discussed the goals and strategies for the museum, including the three-year strategic plan, bylaws changes and the activities which occurred during the pandemic.
Vice President David Corlett was introduced and talked about the bylaw changes. Member Fred Hansen requested that Corlett read the changes. Following the reading, the membership unanimously voted to accept the changes. The revised bylaws now will be filed with the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Following the business meeting, members heard from Michelle Reid from Museum Pros. Reid and her team did a major part of the museum renovation.
She said Cherie Koss, executive director of the River of Time, presented her with a plan for the renovation.
“It blew me out of the water,” Reid said. “And the entire process was a fantastic experience.”
Koss thanked Reid for her part in creating the first part of the finished project.
“We still have lots to do,” Koss said. “But we hope people will come see the new look, the new exhibits, the new Riverbanks store, all of it.”
Reid said the sky is the limit for Fountain Hills and the River of Time.
“With your can-do attitude, the process is much easier,” she said. “It has been such a pleasure working with all of you. I appreciate it so much.”