The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum will be busy Saturday, March 26.
The organization will host a free, family-friendly reopening party complete with cake and favors will take place from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Following the museum’s designated portion of Fountain Hills Day, the museum will then become part of the Dark Sky Festival with activities on the patio and tours in the museum. The later event is from 4 to 9 p.m. Admission is free for children and $5 for adults.
Family-friendly crafts, hands-on exploration activities and a scavenger hunt will be located on the patio along with human and animal representatives from Liberty Wildlife. Other conservation related organizations include the Salt River Horse Management group and Fountain Hills Biophilic.
The newly reimagined exhibits follow a timeline from pre-human history into the future with a focus on the water resources that have sustained life in the region.
Interactive displays at the museum include a one-of-a-kind, augmented reality sand table. The hands-on exhibit can be manipulated to create topographic representations of mountains, streams and various weather patterns. Visitors can also play archaeologist and dig in the sand to uncover dinosaur bones.
As part of the significant renovation, the former store space was redesigned as an art gallery and exhibition space where stunning works by Fountain Hills first resident Sally Atchinson currently are featured. The gallery will change several times throughout the year and feature a selection of artists and exhibits related to the Southwest.
The River of Time is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+ and $7 for children six to 18, as well as veterans and health care workers. Members, Fountain Hills students with ID and children under five are admitted free. The museum is located at 12901 N. La Montana Blvd. For more information visit riveroftime.museum.