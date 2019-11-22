“History is important. It informs us not only of what we did in years gone by, but who we are today and why we’re here.”
With those remarks, Dr. Jan Stepanek, director of aerospace medicine at Mayo Clinic, unveiled a new exhibit about frontier medicine Nov. 7 at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum.
“It really is important for us to stay true to our roots,” said Stepanek.
The mantra of the Mayo Clinic founders was “the needs of the patients come first.”
“It sounds like a motto that is cute,” said Stepanek, adding that the objective continues today.
Stepanek said the linkage between Charles Mayo and Carlos Montezuma is an “incredible story.” The two men were colleagues at Northwestern College.
As a young boy, Montezuma, a native of Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, was sold for 30 silver dollars to a photographer who moved him to Chicago for his education.
He would become the first Native American doctor, working for the Office of Indian Affairs from 1889 until 1896 at various posts in the West. From 1896 until 1922, he was engaged in private practice in Chicago.
He died in 1923 and his body was returned to Fort McDowell where he is buried in the cemetery on the reservation.
Bernadine Burnette, president of the Tribal Council, is a descendant of Montezuma, according to Bill Myhr, education division director.
The museum exhibit began with the donation of a late 1800s doctor’s buggy by Denise Smith. A lap robe that could have been used at that time followed, said Gerry Colbert, president of the museum’s board of directors.
While researching territorial medicine, letters existing between Charles Mayo and Montezuma were discovered.