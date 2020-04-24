The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum is a repository for many historical items.
In answer to the COVID-19 pandemic, museum Director Cherie Koss and staff have been encouraging people to share stories, photos and other memories of what has been happening in Fountain Hills during the lockdown.
Koss posted on Facebook: “As history is being made, we would love to hear stories from those of you living in our community. Stories of kindness, community, family and how the community came together to support each other during this time of COVID-19. Your contributions may become part of a temporary exhibit when the museum reopens.”
The River of Time Museum has been closed since March. Koss said she hopes residents will check out the Facebook page and post their experiences.