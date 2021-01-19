Remember a few weeks ago when the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum was holding its Holiday Mart?
The facility did such a good job selling gently used holiday decorations in November and December last year, organizers are already gearing up for the Holiday Mart 2021.
Executive Director Cherie Koss said as people take down their holiday decorations and find items they don’t want to pack for storage, she has volunteers who can pick up unwanted, gently used treasures.
Museum volunteer Holiday Mart coordinators Jane and Dave Winger are scheduling pick-ups now. To schedule an appointment, leave a message at 480-837-2612 or email director@rotmuseum.org to make arrangements.
Holiday Mart provides a large source of revenue for River of Time operations. The community has been generous in donating items, then shopping during the holidays, Koss said. Some items that have been donated in past years include outdoor décor, tableware, linens, centerpieces, trees and wreaths.
Volunteers running the market keep expenses down while shoppers enjoy their experience. The 2021 market will open in November and run until just before Christmas.