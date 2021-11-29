Reservations are required no later than today, Wednesday, Nov. 24, to attend the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum annual membership meeting.
The meeting is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center. Reservations may be made by calling 480-837-2612 or sending an email to director@rotmuseum.org.
The agenda includes 2021 accomplishments and a look to the future. There will be a special recognition for several long-time board members who are terming off. They include Jean Linzer, Debbie Skehen, Gerard Bisceglia, Gerry Colbert, Pat Issacson and Bob Wilson.
Members will be asked to vote on potential new board members and pass proposed revisions to the by-laws.
Special guest speaker, Michelle Reid of Museum Pros, will share the renovation journey of the River of Time from conception to completion.
Reid is the owner and principal of Museum Pros, a design and construction firm specializing in smaller museums and attractions. She and her team created a visually appealing, entertaining and educational experience on a small budget, totally transforming the River of Time.
Reid is former executive director of Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix and has held positions in various museums in the western United States. She currently is the board president of the Museum Association of Arizona.
After the meeting, a members-only open house at the museum will be held.
The museum is now open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The facility will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25 and 26 and reopen Saturday, Nov. 27.
Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+ and $7 for children six to 18, veterans and health care workers. Members, Fountain Hills students with ID and children under five are admitted free.
The museum is located at 12901 N. La Montana Blvd.