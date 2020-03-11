In 2019 Hans Olson celebrated the 50th year of his remarkable career with a sellout concert at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) Theater.
Olson, a member of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame, will appear at Munch and Music tomorrow, Thursday, March 12. The free concert starts at noon at the Community Center.
Olson’s career includes opening act for such names as The Allman Brothers, Boz Skaggs, Arlo Guthrie, Joe Cocker and John Fogerty. He also toured with Brownie McGhee and Dave Mason.
With more than 20 albums to his credit and dozens of songs used for TV and films, Olson is considered a true Arizona musical treasure.
Munch and Music is presented by Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, Encore and The Town of Fountain Hills.
The last show of the Munch and Music season is Thursday, March 19. The Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet will perform.