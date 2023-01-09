Dr. Irv Kaufman Arenberg will present the world’s first feature length, oil-painted and animated movie, “Loving Vincent,” which reveals the life and controversial death of Vincent van Gogh as told by his paintings and by the characters that inhabit them.
The intrigue unfolds through interviews with the characters closest to van Gough and through dramatic reconstructions of the events leading up to his death. The film features 120 of van Gough’s greatest paintings and will be followed by a discussion and question and answer period.
Dr. Arenberg, a retired ear surgeon living in Fountain Hills, has studied van Gogh for over 40 years. His Killing Vincent Project Series-Trilogy includes “Killing Vincent: The Man, The Myth and The Murder,” “Love and Murder, The Last Days of Vincent Van Gogh” and “The Greatest Art Heist in History: 26 Van Gogh’s Stolen in One Afternoon in July 1890.”
The showing will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
The program is free for Community Center members and $5 for non-members. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.
This event is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.