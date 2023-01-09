Dr. Irv Kaufman Arenberg will present the world’s first feature length, oil-painted and animated movie, “Loving Vincent,” which reveals the life and controversial death of Vincent van Gogh as told by his paintings and by the characters that inhabit them.

The intrigue unfolds through interviews with the characters closest to van Gough and through dramatic reconstructions of the events leading up to his death. The film features 120 of van Gough’s greatest paintings and will be followed by a discussion and question and answer period.