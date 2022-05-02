Join Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation at Four Peaks Park on Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. for a Movie in the Park featuring the movie, “Encanto.”
Water & Ice will be on-site selling movie snacks and drinks. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair and picnic blankets. As always with town events, no alcohol or glass is permitted in the parks.
The movie will start at 7:30 p.m. RE/MAX Sun Properties, The Sonoran Lifestyle Team is sponsor for the event.
Any questions may be directed to Kade Nelson at knelson@fountainhillsaz.gov.