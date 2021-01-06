With the COVID-19 vaccines coming to area long-term care facilities, new information has been made available from MorningStar Senior Living. In total, 16 residents and four team members were reported as having been impacted by the virus.
According to a press release from MorningStar’s corporate offices in Denver, the Fountain Hills facility, as with the other facilities in the MS network, marshalled its many resources in a coordinated and sustained defense against the virus.
“Our highest priority throughout this challenging season, true of every day beneath our roof, is the health and well-being of our residents and team members,” the release says.
“We have followed with rigorous intentionality the various and changing recommendations, guidelines and mandates of health authorities, from the CDC and federal government, to the state governor’s office to local county health departments. By this did MorningStar adopt and uphold since March a layered set of infection control protocols and practices across every aspect of our operations, ones often lauded by local health authorities upon their inspection of our standards.
“MorningStar’s concerted efforts have demonstrably protected both residents and team members. In those incidences, when positive cases emerged despite these defenses, as happened recently at MorningStar of Fountain Hills, we worked aggressively to identify, contain, mitigate and resolve.
“We can confirm that 16 residents and four team members have been impacted by the virus. The impacted residents are isolated in their suites, attended by team members following isolation protocols. We have segregated team members between the two neighborhoods to further contain and mitigate the outbreak.
“The impacted team members are in their own homes in quarantine for 14 days. Serial testing throughout the community keeps us apprised of our status as we work toward complete resolution.”
The Times was referred to Fountain View Village’s corporate office in Chicago, but messages were not returned on deadline Monday, Jan. 4.
As soon as the information about FVV is available, COVID-19 updates will be provided.
Corporate information is available at seniorlifestule.com.