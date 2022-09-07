A developer seeking a special use permit (SUP) for a proposed project in Fountain Hills will need to wait another month before learning whether the Town Council will approve the permit.
The council voted on Aug. 22 to continue its discussion on the request to its session on Sept. 20. The council generally has concerns there is not enough information about the development to make a proper decision on the SUP.
Developer John Gurczak wants to develop an 8,000 square-foot lot in a commercial subdivision at the corner of El Pueblo Boulevard and Ivory Drive. His plan is to have 1,900 square feet of commercial office space on the ground floor with residential apartments on the second floor. The SUP is required to allow for the residential within a commercial zoning district.
For several years the Town Council has considered allowing residential in the commercial zoning districts to offset an overabundance of commercial zoning in Town.
The Planning and Zoning Commission first heard Gurczak’s request in May and a decision was delayed for a month for similar reasons. Commissioners felt they needed additional information. There were concerns related to parking, trash collection and neighborhood compatibility. The commission ultimately voted to recommend approval of the permit based on a stipulation for four residential units instead of five, dedicated parking for the development within the overall lot and designation of parking spaces inside the first level of the building for owners and tenants.
SUP requests are based on concept plans for the project, which lack detailed information that is normally brought forward later with more detailed site plans and building plans reviewed by staff.
“Personally, I don’t believe I have enough information to make a decision on this,” Councilman David Spelich said.
Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel agreed.
“I have some of the same concerns,” Friedel said. “This (commercial area) was designed to support the whole north side of Town.”
Councilman Mike Scharnow reminded the council that when the original developer first platted this community, and this site, it was for an estimated total population of 70,000 or more. Current estimates are that build out population will be less than half that.
“I support the recommendations made by the (P&Z) commission,” Scharnow said.
Councilman Alan Magazine said he also would like additional information on the project and suggested the final decision be delayed. Ultimately the council voted unanimously for the continuation.