The International Dark Sky Discovery Center, the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association and Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration will host a public “International Observe the Moon” evening in Fountain Hills.
The event will take place on the Centennial Plaza adjacent to the Fountain Hills Community Center this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. The event will be free for public participation and are invited to bring their own telescopes. There will be several brought by ASU and other sources for viewing of the moon’s craters, the planets Saturn and Jupiter, and more. The moon will be at its first quarter stage to allow for a dark enough sky to see other planets and stars.