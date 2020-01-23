This week The Times begins a year-long series of articles based on the history of Fountain Hills as the community marks the 50th anniversary of the first use of the Fountain (Dec. 15, 1970).
The series opens with an edited reprint of a story from The Times in March 2001 featuring recollections of two women who grew up as girls on the P-Bar Ranch, which covered much of the land that is now Fountain Hills and McDowell Mountain Park.
The series will continue with features regarding early development and marketing of the community. There will also be more on the early days of government after incorporation as well as the community’s service organizations, education, public safety services and the arts.
The series will appear once each month through December. This month’s story appears on Page 9A.