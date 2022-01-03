Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary and Arizona Care Hospice are working together to offer grief support with a monthly gathering.
With the holidays here, people become more acutely aware of the loss of loved ones. Knowing grief is a price paid for loving, Messinger Mortuary and Arizona Care Hospice invite family and community members to a journey of healing through the holidays and beyond.
The support sessions will be held on the second Tuesday of each month with the next session on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, 12065 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Additional information is available by contacting Arizona Care Hospice at 928-535-5353.