The last week of July has produced the most significant rainfall of the monsoon this summer in Fountain Hills, but it also shows how sporadic rainfall can be during the storm season.
Data was gathered from the Maricopa County Flood Control District ALERT monitoring stations around the community. The Hesperus Wash rain gauge, located just outside the northwest corner of Fountain Hills in McDowell Mountain Park, received 2.44 inches of rain in the seven days that ended Sunday, July 31. Just downstream at Hesperus Dam, 1.26 inches were measured. However, the Golden Eagle site at the water tank just inside the Eagles Nest subdivision received just .28 inch of rain. That location is almost directly between the Hesperus Wash and dam sites.