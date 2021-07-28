The stormy weather that arrived on Wednesday, July 21, washed over Fountain Hills with a vengeance, soaking the town with rainfall totals nearing three inches (more in some places) Sunday afternoon, July 25.
Friday was the day of heaviest rain with well over an inch of rain falling all across town before noon that day.
The storm was accompanied by numerous lightning strikes and thunderclaps. Washes were running heavy with lots of debris slowing or stopping traffic along the streets.
The greatest rainfall amounts came in the areas nearest the McDowell Mountains, with totals approaching three inches or more in those areas. A Maricopa County Flood Control District monitoring site at Hesperus Dam near Grassland Drive received the most in Fountain Hills with 3.35 inches. Asher Hill near Rio Verde received more than four inches (4.13). The rain gauge at McDowell Mountain Park collected 3.03 inches.
Fire Station #1 at Palisades Blvd. and Avenue of the Fountains received 2.64 inches, and the Town of Fountain Hills reported 2.81 at Fountain Park. A rain gauge at The Times office collected about two inches over the storm period.
Rural/Metro Battalion Chief and Fountain Hills Fire Marshal Mike Winters said town infrastructure handled the flood runoff well, and they received no fire calls related to lightning. Firefighters responded to one resident’s call concerned about private property drainage. There was no flooding as a result, according to Winters.