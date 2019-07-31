The heavy monsoon storm that moved into the Valley just brushed past Fountain Hills on Tuesday afternoon, but additional rain fell overnight in town.
The Town of Fountain Hills reported 44 mile per hour wind gusts at Fountain Park with .30-inch of rain in the park. The Maricopa County Flood Control District rainfall monitors recorded .24-inch a the Fountain Hills Fire Station #1 on Palisades Blvd. and the greatest amount shown for town was .31-inch at the SunRidge Canyon Dam monitor. A rain gauge at The Times office on Laser Drive collected about .20-inch.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50 percent chance of rain or thunder storms through the day Wednesday with a 30 percent chance into the evening.