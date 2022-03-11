Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, March 10, that deputies were on the lookout for area resident Jillian Underschultz. Underschultz, 58, was horseback riding in the area of 144th Street and Hawsnest. Two hours after her departure, her horse returned without her.
That same afternoon, MCSO offered a follow-up notifying the press that Underschultz had been located, though she was deceased.
According to the release, there were no signs of foul play or any suspicious circumstances, though MCSO detectives are investigating the case further.
No additional information was available at press time.