Always wearing a contagious smile, Wilhemina “Minnie” Montalbano celebrates a century of life tomorrow, Sept. 15, with friends and family.
Born on Sept. 15, 1922, in her hometown of LaGrange, Ill., Minnie was the youngest of 10 children, all of whom have lived into their 90s.
She attended Lyons Township High School in Western Springs, Ill., where she continued to work as an aid for the women’s physical education department. It was there where Minnie found a passion for sports.
“I think her longevity can be attributed to the fact that she was an outstanding athlete,” Al Montalbano said, Minnie’s son.
When she worked at the high school, Minnie was adored by her students, who referred to her as “Mrs. M.” Al remembers a story of his mother, who was cajoled by her students to shoot free throws during PE.
“She was probably in her 50s at the time,” Al said. “She went to the free-throw line and made 15 in a row.”
A born athlete, Minnie played baseball, ran track, and when she was 13 years old, she long-jumped 16 ft.
It was also at Lyons Township where Minnie met her High School sweetheart, Alfred, who lived a few blocks down the road. With only $36 dollars to their name, Minnie and Alfred were married in 1942.
Alfred spent time in the military, serving overseas in North Africa and the Caribbean as a gunner for the U.S. Navy. Minnie was named after the Dutch monarch, Wilhelmina of the Netherlands, and for this reason, Alfred would often refer to her as “The Queen.” Alfred passed away in 2003 after sharing 52 years of marriage.
In 1975, the couple moved to San Jose, Calif., where they lived before moving to Fountain Hills in 2004.
Minnie loves spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo or sharing a meal. With a background in physical education, Minnie is an ardent sports fan, and despite being an Illinois native, she keeps close tabs on the Diamondbacks and Cardinals.
“She’s slowly shifting to the Diamondbacks now,” Al said of his mother, who is a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, at the American Legion Post #58, Minnie will celebrate with her two children, Al and Sandra, her three grandchildren, Michael, Brian and Andrew, as well as her six great-grandchildren. Friends and family will come to celebrate Minnie’s momentous day, which will include catered food and live music.
As a centenarian, Minnie joins an elite club of senior citizens who were born at the tail-end of one pandemic and outlived another.
“I think about all the things that she’s seen,” Al reflected. “Going through the Depression, WWII and then the ‘50s. She worked hard all her life. She worked for everything she got.”
As a local sports fan, Minnie may have to miss Thursday night’s Diamondbacks game while she celebrates with loved ones on her birthday, but perhaps she’ll have time to catch her Chicago Cubs the next morning.