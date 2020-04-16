The Town of Fountain Hills has hired Mike Winters as the new assistant fire chief/fire marshal for the town.
Winters takes over following the departure of Jason Payne earlier this year.
Winters began his 35-year career in the fire service with Rural/Metro in 1984 beginning as a reserve firefighter. With Rural/Metro he worked in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Fountain Hills.
After 19 years with Rural/Metro Winters worked for the Payson Fire Department as fire marshal and then took the job as fire chief in Cheney, Wash., staying there for 10 years. He returned to Arizona in 2016 and went to work for Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.
Winters holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration and a master’s degree in executive fire service leadership, both from Grand Canyon University. He is also a graduate of the Executive Fire Service Program at the National Fire Academy, Emmitsburg, Md.
“I enjoy working and serving the citizens of Fountain Hills,” Winters said. “I was the assistant chief/fire marshal here from 2000-2001 under Chief Scott LaGreca, and thoroughly enjoyed the time that I was here.
“Fountain Hills is a wonderful community and I am honored to be back working with Chief Ott, the great group of firefighters and the fine town staff.”