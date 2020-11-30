The Fountain Hills Coalition is hosting a panel discussion next week focusing on methamphetamine use, along with the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit opioid pills. The goal is to get a cross-section of community members discussing various aspects of the growing problems centering around these illicit drugs.
The event will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in council chambers at Town Hall. The community forum will be a hybrid model, with some residents speaking in-person and others attending virtually.
The panel discussion will be moderated by Town Councilman Mike Scharnow, who is also a longtime board member for the Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition.
“We have already garnered much support and participation from many of our ongoing supporters in the coalition,” Scharnow said. “We look forward to an informative discussion and local insights.”
The Fountain Hills Coalition is teaming up with other drug prevention coalitions around the state to host individual community forums on this topic. Information garnered from the forums will be used in conjunction with other available data to assess the status surrounding these psychostimulants and guide development of educational materials.
“Each community will have a different perspective on these topics, but the goal is to develop some primary prevention efforts that all the coalitions can use going forward,” said Shelly Mowrey, the coalition’s executive director.
The Fountain Hills Coalition has been in existence for more than 10 years and concentrates on bringing various community sectors together to work on preventing drug and alcohol usage among youths.
“We appreciate the cooperation of town staff and allowing us to use council chambers for this important discussion,” Scharnow concluded.
The public is invited to attend, but seating is limited in council chambers due to social distancing requirements. A virtual link can also be emailed to those who want to “attend” via their phone, tablet or computer. For more information, email info@fhcoalition.org.