Mentor

The Golden Eagle Education Foundation mentoring program welcomes local residents with a desire to help students to join their ranks. The award-winning program formally began in 1996 and had 98 mentors at the start of the 2019-20 school year, but has shrunk since COVID-19 and now has 28 active members.

Mentors typically work with one student a year, and for an hour once a week. The mentors go through background checks and training before working with kids in Fountain Hills Unified School District schools. Mentors offer extra assistance with whatever the student needs, whether it be grasping a subject matter or doing homework.