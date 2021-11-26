Chabad of Fountain Hills will ignite a public 12-foot Chanukkah menorah erected on the Avenue of the Fountains.
A community-wide celebration will follow the Sunday, Nov. 28 lighting, commemorating the first night of the eight-day holiday. The ceremony, organized by Chabad, will feature live music, dreidels, gelt and delicious holiday foods.
“The menorah serves as a symbol of Fountain Hills’ dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship G‑d freely, openly, and with pride,” said Rabbi Mendy Lipskier. “This is true especially in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution.”
The menorah lighting is part of the worldwide Chanukkah campaign, an initiative launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973. The campaign highlights and encourages the central theme of the holiday — publicizing the story of the Chanukkah miracle.
“The message of Chanukkah is the message of light,” added Lipskier. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”
Today, the unprecedented public display of Chanukkah has become a staple of Jewish cultural and religious life, forever altering the American practice and awareness of the festival.
Fountain Hills' menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower and the Kremlin, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.
For more information about Chanukkah and a local schedule of events visit JewishFountainHills.com.