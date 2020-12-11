The Chabad of Fountain Hills will ignite a public menorah erected on the Avenue of the Fountains on Dec. 13 at 4:30 p.m., followed by a community-wide celebration on the fourth night of Chanukah.
The ceremony will feature a fire juggler, lively music, Chanukah packaged foods, dreidels and gelt, crafts for the kids and a free raffle for all.
“The Menorah serves as a symbol of Fountain Hills’ dedication to preserve and encourage the right and liberty of all its citizens to worship G-d freely, openly and with pride,” Lubavitch Rabbi Mendy Lipskier said. “Specifically, in America, a nation that was founded upon and vigorously protects the right of every person to practice his or her religion free from restraint and persecution, the Menorah takes on profound significance, embodying both religious and constitutional principles.”
Fountain Hills’ menorah is one of thousands of large public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the world, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.
All CDC guidelines for COVID-19 will be adhered to during the event.