DAVID HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY

The Town of Fountain Hills has announced Town Clerk Linda Mendenhall was named to the 2023 Municipal Clerks Honor Roll.

“Our Town is so fortunate to have someone of Linda’s qualifications as our Town clerk. She is recognized among her peers as one of the best, and being named to this national honor roll is another recognition of that fact,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey.