The Town of Fountain Hills has announced Town Clerk Linda Mendenhall was named to the 2023 Municipal Clerks Honor Roll.
“Our Town is so fortunate to have someone of Linda’s qualifications as our Town clerk. She is recognized among her peers as one of the best, and being named to this national honor roll is another recognition of that fact,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey.
The Municipal Clerks Honor Roll is a unique recognition program from General Code since 2001. It allows municipal officials, private citizens and colleagues to acknowledge and pay tribute to the city and town clerks who give so much to their communities daily.
The program initially ran from 2001 to 2010. In 2019 it was reintroduced to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Municipal Clerks Week. Mendenhall is one of 175 municipal clerks who made this year’s list from 28 states.
Some of the certifications Mendenhall holds include the Master Municipal Clerk, State of Arizona Certified Elections Officer, Arizona Municipal Clerks Association Certified Elections Official, and she has a Certificate in Public Administration. She is active in the Arizona Municipal Clerks Association holding multiple positions within the Association in the past and is currently the chairperson of the Elections Committee. She has also served as a board member for the Arizona Chapter of the Association of Records Managers and Administrators.
Mendenhall received her Master Municipal Clerk designation in 2020 from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Association (IIMC) and her Certified Municipal Clerk designation in 2016 from the IIMC. She holds a certificate in Public Administration and has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management at Western Governor’s University.
Mendenhall was hired as Fountain Hills’ Town clerk in June 2022. Before joining the Town, she was in Avondale, Ariz., where she was the Deputy City Clerk.