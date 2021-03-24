Memorials for Ava Arpaio have been scheduled as follows:
Visitation at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, AZ, Thursday, March 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., with Vigil and Rosary at 6 p.m.
Space is limited due to COVID restrictions. Live streaming is available at Ava Jeraldene Arpaio Obituary - Visitation and Funeral Information (qohcfh.org).
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1730 W Guadalupe Road, Mesa on Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m.
Space is limited due to COVID restrictions. Live streaming at m.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3y_Fd3IAHg&feature=youtu.be.
Burial will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale.