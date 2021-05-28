Each year, the last Monday of May is set aside as a day to honor military heroes. Originally known as Decoration Day, this annual observance commemorates those who died while on active duty, particularly those who died in wartime.
As is traditional, there will be a ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, Memorial Day at the Fountain Hills Veteran’s Memorial located in Fountain Park at El Lago Blvd. and Kiwanis Drive.
Justin Ellison, First Sergeant, US Army, is the keynote speaker for this year’s event.
Traditionally, the ceremony is a joint effort of all four veterans service organizations in Fountain Hills: American Legion, VFW, Marine Corps League Detachment and AMVETS. American Legion Post 58 is this year’s ceremony coordinator.
Leaders of these organizations will also make remarks. They include Sam Coffee, First Vice Commander of AMVETS Post 7; John Schwab, Commander of VFW Post 7507; Dave Nelson, Commandant of Marine Corps League Sq. 1439; and John Weedo, Commander of American Legion Post 58.
Memorial Day ceremonies at the Fountain Hills Veteran’s Memorial honor the sacrifices of Armed Forces members who died serving the country to protect American freedoms.
Many people confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day. Memorial Day is officially proclaimed to honor those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces in time of war, while Veterans Day is set aside to honor those who have served or are now serving in the Armed Forces.