The Memorial Day holiday means closings for government offices and other area services.
Town Hall will be closed to observe the holiday Monday, May 30. The Community Center will also be closed, as will the Fountain Hills Branch Library.
The U.S. Post Office will be closed and there is no mail delivery.
The offices for the Sanitary District and EPCOR Water will also be closed. Sanitary and the water company will be available in the event of an emergency by using the after-hours emergency telephone number.
The bank branches in Fountain Hills will all be closed to observe the holiday, including the grocery store branches.
Garbage collection in Fountain Hills will not be affected.
Newspaper
The Times’ office will be closed on Monday as well, with holiday deadlines in effect for advertising, letters to the editor and classified ads.
Deadline for classified ads is 2 p.m. Friday. This includes all “reader” ads that are sold on a “by-the-line” basis. The display ad deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m.
All letters to the editor, press releases, columns and sports results must be in by 12 noon Friday.
The Times’ staff wishes everyone a safe holiday weekend. Look through this week’s edition for local activities and holiday sales.