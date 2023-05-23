The Memorial Day holiday means closings for government offices and other area services.
Town Hall will be closed to observe the holiday Monday, May 29. The Community Center will also be closed, as will the Fountain Hills Branch Library.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Memorial Day holiday means closings for government offices and other area services.
Town Hall will be closed to observe the holiday Monday, May 29. The Community Center will also be closed, as will the Fountain Hills Branch Library.
The U.S. Post Office will be closed and there is no mail delivery.
The offices for the Sanitary District and EPCOR Water will also be closed. Sanitary and the water company will be available in the event of an emergency by using the after-hours emergency telephone number.
The bank branches in Fountain Hills will all be closed to observe the holiday, including the grocery store branches.
Garbage collection in Fountain Hills will not be affected.
Newspaper
The Times’ office will be closed on Monday as well, with holiday deadlines in effect for advertising, letters to the editor and classified ads.
Deadline for classified ads is 2 p.m. Friday, May 26. This includes all “reader” ads that are sold on a “by-the-line” basis. The display ad deadline is Wednesday, May 24, at 3 p.m.
All letters to the editor, press releases, columns and sports results must be in by 12 noon Friday, May 26.
The Times’ staff wishes everyone a safe holiday weekend. Look through this week’s edition for local activities and holiday sales.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The 4:30 News email is sent out on business days at 4:30 pm. Items include links to new stories, calendar events, occasional banner ads and weather.
Breaking News alerts from The Fountain Hills Times. These emails will be delivered only when there is breaking news deemed important enough to be sent out immediately on an as-needed basis.