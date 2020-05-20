Each year, the last Monday of May is set aside as a day to honor military heroes. Originally known as Decoration Day, this annual observance commemorates those who died while on active duty, particularly those who died in wartime.
As is traditional, there will be a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial (located at 17200 N El Lago Blvd) on Monday, May 25, Memorial Day. However, because of the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus, the public is asked to stay away. The Governor’s Executive Orders and town compliance does not allow gatherings of more than 10 people.
There will be no seating or standing within the Veterans Memorial except by event participants.
This year the ceremony will be broadcast using Facebook Live to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page. The public is invited to join the Fountain Hills community at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 25, by viewing the Chamber’s Facebook page for a short ceremony, without a keynote speaker, honoring those that have made the greatest sacrifice. The abbreviated ceremony will consist of an invocation, posting of the Colors, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, laying of wreath, Taps and retrieval of the colors. No speeches will be made.
All Memorial Day ceremonies at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial honor the sacrifices of Armed Forces members who died serving the country to protect American freedoms.
Traditionally, the ceremony has been a joint effort of all four Veterans Service Organizations in Fountain Hills (VFW, American Legion, Marine Corps League Detachment and AmVets) with large attendance. This year’s Memorial Day ceremony is led by VFW Post 7507.
Many people confuse Memorial Day with Veterans Day. Memorial Day is officially proclaimed to honor those who have died while serving in the Armed Forces in time of war, while Veterans Day is set aside to honor those who have served or are now serving in the Armed Forces.