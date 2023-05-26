Memorial Day.JPG

Fountain Hills Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) will hold the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial, with a number of speeches by VSO members.

At 9 a.m., a flag ceremony will be performed by the American Legion Post 58 Color Guard before an opening prayer by Post 58 Chaplain Linda Smith. After, a rendition of the National Anthem will be performed by Debbie Fisher. Marine Corps League CPL. Phil Yin Detachment #1439 Commandant Dave Nelson will lead those in attendance through the Pledge of Allegiance and a short message, followed by a message from Post 58 Senior Vice Commander Ritz-Tyler Sadang.