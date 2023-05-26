Fountain Hills Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) will hold the annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial, with a number of speeches by VSO members.
At 9 a.m., a flag ceremony will be performed by the American Legion Post 58 Color Guard before an opening prayer by Post 58 Chaplain Linda Smith. After, a rendition of the National Anthem will be performed by Debbie Fisher. Marine Corps League CPL. Phil Yin Detachment #1439 Commandant Dave Nelson will lead those in attendance through the Pledge of Allegiance and a short message, followed by a message from Post 58 Senior Vice Commander Ritz-Tyler Sadang.
The keynote speaker for the event is U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Jack Bishop.
As a decorated combat veteran having served in a variety of command and staff positions worldwide, Bishop retired from active duty for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and as an Army reservist for 28 years.
Bishop is involved with Honor Flight Arizona, working actively as a volunteer and travel guardian, escorting American veterans back to the nation’s capital to visit memorials dedicated to their sacrifice and service.
After VFW Post 7507 Commander Don Hervey closes the ceremony, Debbie Fisher will lead in a rendition of “God Bless America,” and Brian Minzey of VFW Post 7507 will give the final prayer. After a rendition of taps, Post 58 Color Guard will retire colors.
Upon completion of the ceremony, all guests are invited to the American Legion Post 58 for a chance to be in the company of veterans and enjoy complementary coffee and donuts.