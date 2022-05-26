As has been tradition in Fountain Hills, the Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) will hold a Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 30, at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial on the south side of Fountain Park.
All four VSOs (Veterans of Foreign Wars [VFW] Post 7507, American Legion Post 58, American Veterans [AmVets] Post 7 and Marine Corps League Detachment [MCLD] 1439) participate jointly in the annual commemorative ceremony which, this year, is organized by VFW Post 7507 under the leadership of Don Hervey.
Representatives of each VSO will give short speeches with the keynote speech by Pearl Harbor survivor and centenarian, Jack Holder.
As a distinguished World War II Veteran and a U.S. Navy flight engineer, Holder flew well over 100 missions including the infamous 1942 Battle of Midway, Guadalcanal, the English Channel and the Bay of Biscay on the west coast of France, receiving an honorable discharge in 1948, and accumulating a total of 36 medals and commendations, including two Distinguished Flying Cross awards.
Holder is the author of the book, “Fear, Adrenaline, and Excitement,” and will be available after the ceremony with challenge coins, books for sale and autographs.
Upon completion of the ceremony, all guests are invited to American Legion Post 58 for coffee and donuts. Chairs and shade are provided by VFW Post 7507.