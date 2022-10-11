The Town of Fountain Hills Community Center is hosting a seminar on Medicare this coming Friday, Oct. 14, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment begins Oct. 15. Learn how counselors with the Area Agency on Aging’s Benefits Assistance Program can help regarding benefits and eligibility for Medicare and other services. This presentation will focus on Medicare 2023 benefits and options and the different prescription drug plans available.
Those who already have a Medicare Prescription Drug plan or are a member of a Medicare Advantage plan should be sure to carefully read the Annual Notice of Change that was sent out in September. This document will contain information for the upcoming year, including summary of benefits, formulary and changes to monthly premiums and cost-sharing.
The seminar will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The program will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register. The seminar is free and open to the public.