Community Center front

The Town of Fountain Hills Community Center is hosting a seminar on Medicare this coming Friday, Oct. 14, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Medicare’s annual open enrollment begins Oct. 15. Learn how counselors with the Area Agency on Aging’s Benefits Assistance Program can help regarding benefits and eligibility for Medicare and other services. This presentation will focus on Medicare 2023 benefits and options and the different prescription drug plans available.