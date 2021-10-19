Medicare open enrollment begins on Oct 15, 2021, and ends on Dec 7, 2021. The Area Agency on Aging Benefits Assistance program counselors will answer questions regarding Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans (HMOs/PPOs etc.), Medicare Supplement plans (Medigap) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans.
Trained counselors are taking appointments at the Fountain Hills Community Center to assist those with Medicare or those eligible for Medicare to better understand their options and help them maneuver through the system offering free personalized assistance. They also offer support organizing Medicare and supplemental claims information, Medicare appeals and resolving problems and provide information on eligibility for low-income programs.
Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to make an appointment.
Social distancing and masks required.
This program is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.