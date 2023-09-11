Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment begins October 15.
Area Agency on Aging Benefits Assistance Program counselors can help with information regarding benefits and eligibility for Medicare and other services. The Town of Fountain Hills Community Center will host a presentation focusing on Medicare 2024 benefits and options and the different prescription plans available.
Those who already have a Medicare Prescription Drug plan or are a member of a Medicare Advantage plan, should carefully read the Annual Notice of Change sent to them in September. This document will contain information for the upcoming year, including the summary of benefits, formulary and changes to monthly premiums and cost-sharing.
The seminar will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (followed by a question-and-answer session) at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Drive. Preregistration is required, and space is limited. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register. The seminar is free and open to the public.
The event is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.