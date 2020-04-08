Construction is currently underway for the Fountain Hills Medical Center (FHMC), located at 9700 E. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
The project superintendent is having the pad area prepped to begin the layout and digging for footings. The export and site grading should be complete this week, along with the footer concrete installations.
“We are thrilled that the construction is underway. We are working feverishly to complete phase one of the hospital, as we understand its importance in our community, now more than ever,” said Pete Peters, project manager for the Fountain Hills Medical Center.
“Progress on the Fountain Hills Medical Center is moving along on schedule, with no delays because of COVID-19. We still anticipate opening the facility at the end of 2020,” said George Nacsa, Project Manager, Facilities Contracting, Inc.
The FHMC is a physician-owned hospital and will be staffed by board certified medical providers. The Center will offer a variety of services, including an emergency room, imaging center with CT, X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, laboratory, pharmacy and in-patient beds. The fully accredited hospital will serve both children and adults and include in-patient and primary care. The Emergency room will be open 24/7 and Urgent Care Services plans to be available Monday-Saturday, with evening hours available.
The Hospital will accept all insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.
In addition to providing much-needed care, the Medical Center will also bring over 100 jobs into Fountain Hills. The Fountain Hills Medical Center will offer quality healthcare to the Fountain Hills neighborhood and will be staffed with people who live in the community, according to Peters.
“We listened to the community’s outcry for more choices in emergency and in-patient care closer to home and are thrilled to support this thriving community,” said Peters.
The new 12,500 square-foot Medical Center is scheduled to open in November/December 2020. Individuals interested in learning more about the hospital or employment opportunities should visit fhmcaz.com.