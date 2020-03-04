The Fountain Hills community is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fountain Hills Medical Center (FHMC) scheduled for Thursday, March 19, at 5 p.m. The event will take place at the hospital site, Saguaro Blvd. and Trevino Drive in Fountain Hills. A brief ceremony and light refreshments will be served.
Currently crews are working at the site boxing trees and cactus to set aside for reuse in the finished landscaping for the facility.
“We are thrilled to bring the Fountain Hills community its first specialty internal medicine hospital, full service emergency department (seeing pediatric and adult patients), and primary care/urgent care clinic. The need for 24/7 healthcare services is growing tremendously and the Fountain Hills Medical Center is committed to meeting those needs,” said Pete Peters, project manager for the Fountain Hills Medical Center.
Fountain Hills Medical Center is a physician-owned hospital and will be staffed by board certified medical providers. The center will offer a variety of services, including an emergency room, imaging center with CT, X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, laboratory, pharmacy and in-patient beds. The fully accredited hospital will serve both children and adults and include in-patient and primary care. The emergency room will be open 24/7 and urgent care services planned to be available Monday through Saturday, with evening hours. The hospital will accept all insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.
FHMC will have a hospital-based ambulance staffed by full-time EMTs to transport patients to the surrounding hospitals should their care require it, decongesting the local ER and reducing wait times. This will also free up the current local ambulance and emergency response team to continue responding to local emergencies in a timely manner.
In addition to providing care, the medical center will also bring over 100 jobs into Fountain Hills. Organizers say the Fountain Hills Medical Center will offer quality healthcare to the Fountain Hills neighborhood and will be staffed with people who live in the community.
“We listened to the community’s outcry for more choices in emergency and in-patient care closer to home and are thrilled to support this thriving community,” said Peters.
The new 12,500 square foot medical center is scheduled to open in November/December 2020. Individuals interested in learning more about the hospital or employment opportunities should visit fhmcaz.com.