In cooperation with FireRock Country Club, VFW Post 7507 has teamed up with American Legion Post 58 to provide meals for veterans Wednesday, May 13.
FireRock will provide up to 100 cooked meals consisting of chicken piccata, a vegetable medley and a lemon bar. Teams from the VFW and Legion will package the meals in containers for distribution starting at 3 p.m. May 13.
Veterans from the Fountain Hills area will drive up to the legion post, 16837 E. Parkview Ave., to the back parking lot where a volunteer will bring meal(s) to the car in a non-contact manner. Veterans without transportation will have meals delivered to their homes in a non-contact way.
Advance sign up is required. To order meals, contact VFW Quartermaster Carl Krawczyk, 480-215-3899, or c.kraczyk@hotmail.com, or by contact John Schwab, Post 7507 Incoming Commander and American Legion Post Senior Vice Commander at 575-791-5658 or scgwabjb@yahoo.com.
When signing up, veterans should indicate if they need the meal delivered and provide the address. In the event that more than 100 veterans sign up, priority will be given to those in need. If a veteran considers him/herself in need, indicate that when registering. The deadline to register is noon Monday, May 11.