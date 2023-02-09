The Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona (MDFA) will host a presentation at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Saturday, March 4, beginning at 9 a.m.
Speakers are to include Francisco A. Ponce, M.D. of Barrow Neurological Institute and Virgilio Gerald H. Evidente, M.D. of Movement Disorder Center of Arizona.
Discussion is “Tremor: Drug Options, Wearable Devices, DBS and focused ultrasound.”
The event begins at 9 a.m. with in-person registration and breakfast with exhibitors. At 10 a.m. the educational seminar begins. A Q&A session begins at 11:30 a.m. The event closes with raffles and adjournment at 11:45 a.m.
The seminar is also available live on Zoom or Facebook.