Several Maricopa County residents have reported phone calls from people impersonating MCSO employees. The scammers claim to be employees of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, while telling residents they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty or unpaid fines.
Victims are told immediate financial compensation must be made and instruct residents to withdraw cash, purchase money orders or gift cards and provide them the card numbers. They even go as far as telling residents to meet up with them at the MCSO headquarters to collect payment, all to get residents to believe they are an employee of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller(s) are referencing personal information obtained regarding MCSO staff members including name, date of birth and phone number.
It is important to remember that MCSO will never ask for money over the phone or request to meet in person to take money.
Anyone who receives an unusual phone call from a phone number you do not recognize and they are identifying themselves as MCSO staff, representatives remind people to never provide personal information to an unknown caller. Report the phone calls to MCSO at 602-876-TIPS (8477).